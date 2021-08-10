Regina M. (Smith) Looney

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Regina M. Looney (Smith), age 71, of Merrillville, IN, passed away August 6, 2021 with family at her bedside.

Loving wife of 53 years to Estil Looney; also survived by sons: Scott (Allison) Looney, and Jeff Looney; and two beloved grandchildren: Brandon and Sarah.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a service beginning at 6:30 p.m..

Regina was employed by Hammond public school system for 26 years and retired in 2016.

Regina was preceded in death by her father, Aubrey Smith Sr, & mother Donna Smith; and brother Aubrey (Smitty) Smith Jr.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com