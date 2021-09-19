IN MEMORY OF REGINA PACHNIAK

It is so hard to believe that twenty years have passed,

since the day I saw you last. There's hardly a day that goes by, that I don't stop and think of all the great memories that we made. There was shopping in downtown Hammond, elevator rides at Minus' with a bag of fish candy, Goldblat's bargain basement and the treasures we'd find.

A scoop of ice cream at Walgreen's would end the trip, while waiting for Grandpa to come take us home. There were trips to River Oaks and The Mall, art fairs and so much more.

Now you're all in heaven, playing pinochle and yatzy. I can hear all the hooting & hollering and cards being thrown.

I know you and Grandpa are always near, as I see all the dragonflies flying here. That gives me some comfort, but what I wouldn't give to have just one more day where we could go shopping, fishing, or crafting like we did.

All The Boyz have crossed the Rainbow Bridge. I know you were there to welcome them in. Please give them a big hug and throw them a ball, tell them Mama misses them all. Continue to take care of each other. Until the day, I'll be with all of you again.

Love Always, Susie