Regina "Pat" Chandler

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Regina Chandler "Pat" age 72 of East Chicago, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at her home.

Survivors one brother, Walter Leonard; one niece, Bernay (Donnell) Johnson; one nephew, David D. Tyner all of East Chicago and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Bishop Tavis Grant, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

Regina was an employee of Cleveland Cliffs.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Chandler family during their time of loss.