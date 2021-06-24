Sept. 4, 1950 - June 21, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Reginald "Reggie" C. Kelly, age 70, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at University of Chicago in Illinois.

Reginald is survived by his wife, Gleycine; children: Bill Handley, John (Andee) Handley, Katie (Corey) Grieger, Richard (Connie) Kelly; five grandchildren: Madison, Sammie, Wyatt, Mirra, Sebastian; and sister, Sharon Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews who hold a special place in his heart.

Reginald was preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Ruth Kelly; brothers: Richard, Ron, Rex; and sister, Glenda.

Reggie retired from Panduit Tinley Park after 42 years. He was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Reggie was also a very active "Papa" to his grandchildren; delivering donuts to them every Tuesday. He enjoyed boating and fishing, and being involved with all his neighbors. Reggie was an accomplished guitar player.

Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM with Fr. Tom Mischler officiating, on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATON & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Gilman, Illinois.