Regis E. Kennedy, age 89, formerly of Indiana Harbor passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018. He is survived by his children, Regina (Robert) Rios, Regis (Diane) Kennedy, Bridie (John) Jurasevich, Sheila Kennedy, Kitty Dominguez and Steven (Amie) Kennedy; grandchildren, Tara (Nick) Kennedy, Robert (Jessica) Rios, Erin (Kenny) Rios, Johnny Jurasevich, Gina (Jason) Buffone, Brandon (Debora) Jurasevich, Ryan (Kaleigh) Rios, Bridie Lauren Jurasevich, Keira Kennedy and Kelly and Caitlin Kennedy; great grandchildren, Kelan, Kali, Giada, Brandon Jr., Kai, Luccia, Dillon and Eliana; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Regis was preceded in death by his mother, Bridie (nee O'Shea) Kennedy; father, John P. Kennedy; son, Denis Kennedy; and brothers and sisters, John, James, Mary, Eleanor, Thomas, Catherine, Cecilia, Ronald and Alfred.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018 DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN.
Regis was born and raised in the Indiana Harbor section of East Chicago, IN. He was a graduate of E.C. Washington High School and a retired steel worker. Regis was a PROUD Irishman and served in the U.S. Army. He loved his family very much and was a great father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be dearly missed.