Reinhard Karl Fritz

Feb. 5, 1950 — March 7, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Reinhard Karl Fritz, 71, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Reinhard is survived by cousins, Amelia (Tom) LeTourneau, George (Mary) Baturevich and other relatives in Germany. Reinhard was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Friedrich Fritz. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Reinhard was born February 5, 1950, in Traunstein, Germany, and immigrated to the United States with his parents in 1954. He graduated from Clark High School in Hammond, IN, as salutatorian of the class of 1968. He attended Purdue University Northwest and graduated with degrees in physics and math in 1972. He returned to Purdue NW to pursue a master's in mathematics and graduated in 1993. Reinhard retired from Northern Trust Bank in Chicago in 2013. In addition to his full-time job, he was also an instructor of mathematics at Purdue NW on a part-time basis for many years.

Visitation for Reinhard will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN.