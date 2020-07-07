Remy "Ray" Anthony Snemis

After 20 years at Remy Construction, he left the family business to go on his own as a Commercial, Union, General Contractor incorporating "R.A. Snemis Construction" also known as "R.A.S. Construction" in 1980 when he received his first big Contract renovating numerous stores over a couple of years in what was then known as the Century Mall located in Merrillville, IN. The mall project afforded him to move his office out of the garage in his home to the building where it currently sits in Hobart, IN. After the mall, he was awarded many Contracts for additions to local hospitals as well as renovating numerous departments that kept him busy for years as well as building local churches at the same time. For the most part of his career he did Governmental projects like the Dry Dock Boat Storage at East Chicago Marina, the Whiting Public Library and numerous schools. His proudest projects were the new Schererville Police Station on Joliet Street, the new Chesterton High School and the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center. His passion for Construction was evident and if he didn't like the way it looked, you weren't getting paid until it was done correctly. Well respected in the industry, Architects, Owners and Construction Managers would call him often to troubleshoot or to ask for advice on what they should do in regards to an issue. His wife Eleanor left her job at the potato chip plant and had worked as a bookkeeper for Remy Construction then ran the show at R.A. Snemis Construction once they went on their own. Daughter Kari, who had been reading blueprints from his lap as a little girl, joined them as an Estimator and Project Manager after she worked in Surgery for 9 years wanting a career change. Since she rarely had a babysitter, her old "play room" at the shop became her office. He loved being on the jobsite and was friends with all of his Competitors. He especially enjoyed when his construction buddies would come to the office early morning to sit at his desk and drink coffee with him. His favorite Architect was Gerometta & Kinel Architects and bid every and any job that they would release for bid. His daughter Kari finally "forced" him to retire working full time at the age of 85. Back in the day, if you couldn't find him at the Country Lounge in Hobart or the Patio Restaurant in Merrillville after work, you could find him at home in the backyard.