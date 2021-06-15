Renaldo Bianchi
MUNSTER, IN - Renaldo Bianchi passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 4, 2021. He served in the Navy during World War II and was an active member of the VFW Post 2697. Renaldo was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster. He was a long-time member of St Thomas More Garden Club and the Holy Name Society. Renaldo was a loving, kind and generous person and will be missed by all that knew him. What made Renaldo great was how he led by example and instilled the importance of faith and family in everything he did. He will be forever missed and can never be replaced.
He is survived by his dear friend Helen Drobac; daughter Renee Bianchi; daughter Rita Bianchi her spouse Robbie Barnes; and grandson Jermaine Bianchi.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. We kindly ask that masks are worn, and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321. Call (219) 864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.