MUNSTER, IN - Renaldo Bianchi passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 4, 2021. He served in the Navy during World War II and was an active member of the VFW Post 2697. Renaldo was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster. He was a long-time member of St Thomas More Garden Club and the Holy Name Society. Renaldo was a loving, kind and generous person and will be missed by all that knew him. What made Renaldo great was how he led by example and instilled the importance of faith and family in everything he did. He will be forever missed and can never be replaced.