Renata Peisker
May 4, 1935 — Mar. 29, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Renata Peisker, nee Franckevicius, 85, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Johannes" Peisker in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Angelika (Joe) Hegyes; her son, Eric (Chariya) Peisker; four grandchildren: Ryan (Sarah) Clifton, Kyle Clifton, Kameron Clifton and Sabrina Peisker; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Claire Clifton; two sisters, Herta (late Danny) Crick, and Teresa Vanover; one sister in law, Janet (late Otto) Franckevicius; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sister, Erika (Sid) Sidabras.
A private cremation took place. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave., Hammond (five blocks west of Calumet, one block north of Gostlin), from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m., with Chaplain Grant Ray of Hospice of the Calumet Area presiding. (Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.)
Renata was born May 4, 1935, in Lithuania. She immigrated to the United States when she was a teenager. Renata was a 1954 graduate of Hammond Technical High School, and then worked for NIPSCO for a short time. She then chose to be a homemaker and mother.
A special thank you to Hospice of the Calumet Area, especially her nurse, Mary, and her aide, Maria, for all of their support and compassion, and to our dear neighbor, Maria Perez, for all of her selfless help and support this last month. You are truly an ANGEL.
We are asking if you are are able to attend the visitation, to please incorporate the color purple into your attire, in recognition and support of Dementia Awareness. She will be dearly missed.