May 4, 1935 - Mar. 29, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Renata Peisker, nee Franckevicius, age 85, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Johannes" Peisker in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Angelika (Joe) Hegyes; her son, Eric (Chariya) Peisker; four grandchildren: Ryan (Sarah) Clifton, Kyle Clifton, Kameron Clifton, and Sabrina Peisker; two great-grandchildren: Chloe and Claire Clifton; two sisters: Herta (late Danny) Crick, and Teresa Vanover; one sister in law, Janet (late Otto) Franckevicius; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sister Erika (Sid) Sidabras.

A Private Cremation took place. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will take place at 1:00 p.m., with Chaplain Grant Ray of Hospice of the Calumet Area, presiding. (MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME)