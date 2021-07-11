Nov. 17, 1966 - July 5, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - Rene Ann Donohue, age 54, of Portage, IN, passed away in the early morning of Monday, July 5, 2021.
Rene was born on November 17, 1966 in Gary, IN to Robert and Jacqueline Donohue. She graduated from S.E.L.F. School in Valparaiso, IN and went to Opportunity Enterprises (Trends) which she loved going to. Rene was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. She loved butterflies and Elvis Presley. Rene was a member of the Special Olympic Bowling team, where she earned second place in the state competition with her favorite Hello Kitty bowling ball. She was also an avid Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan.
Rene is survived by her loving mother: Jacqueline (Significant Other: Roy Stonehill) Donohue and many other family and friends.
Rene is preceded in death by her father: Robert Donohue; sister: Cheri Lyn Terry; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral arrangements are PRIVATE and are entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel.
