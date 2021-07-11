Rene Ann Donohue

Rene was born on November 17, 1966 in Gary, IN to Robert and Jacqueline Donohue. She graduated from S.E.L.F. School in Valparaiso, IN and went to Opportunity Enterprises (Trends) which she loved going to. Rene was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. She loved butterflies and Elvis Presley. Rene was a member of the Special Olympic Bowling team, where she earned second place in the state competition with her favorite Hello Kitty bowling ball. She was also an avid Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan.