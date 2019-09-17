IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SON, RENE ANTHONY ALONZO The passing of my handsome Son has left our family with a broken heart forever. I hold my Son in my heart, until I hold you in Heaven. The strongest person in the world is a grieving Dad, that wakes up and keeps going every morning. You never know how strong you are, until being strong is the only choice you have. May the good Lord keep you in His eternal garden of rest. Love you forever Son, your Dad and Family
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.