EAST CHICAGO/FORMERLY OF MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Renee A. Muskin (nee Pryor) age 37, passed away on July 19, 2018. She is survived by her loving husband of 16-1/2 years, Albert; two children, Sumiah and Albert, Jr.; mother Theola Pryor and father Leonard (Jean) Pryor; brother Jacob Pryor; and sisters Ruth and Charlene Pryor, Tabitha, Selena and Quinessa; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws and family, and many close friends.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Avenue). Cremation will follow. Friends are invited to visit with Renee's family on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until time of service.
Renee was employed as a Pharmacy Technician at Hammond CVS. She had a heart of gold and a loving soul. She made the lives of those she met better. She was truly an angel and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.