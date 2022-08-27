 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Renee Bianchi

  • 0

Renee Bianchi

MUNSTER, IN - Renee Bianchi, 56, of Munster passed away on December 20, 2021 at her residence.

The memorial gathering will be Monday, August 29, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the vestibule of Saint Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321. A Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Saint John/Saint Joseph Cemetery with her parents: Olga and Renaldo.

Together again at last.

For service information and online guestbook please visit castlehillfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How alcohol may solve our global food crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts