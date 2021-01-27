Renee N. Hladek

Renee was employed for over 30 years at the law firm of Dykema/Schwartz-Cooper. She graduated from Morton High School class of 1983 and Purdue University, Calumet campus. Renee was an avid country western music fan who enjoyed spending time with her friends, watching and attending Cubs games and tailgating at Purdue in West Lafayette. Renee dedicated much of her life to being the best aunt possible to her niece and three nephews. She devoted her love and time to them as if they were her own children. This dedication also included the sons, daughters, nieces and nephews of extended family and friends. From sports games to band concerts, they could always count on her to cheer them on from the stands. She loved spending time with the kids whether it was an intimate moment such as attending their school's Special Persons Day or a fun-filled weekend watching sports with the kids and their friends. Her home was beaming with pictures that captured the amazing life and memories "Auntie Nana" created with the kids. These memories will continue to live in their hearts forever. Renee held many important positions within the community. She presently was the secretary of the Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Union Branch #79 and was the past vice president for the Illiana District. She also once held the position of president of the St. John's Lions Club and president of Homestead Village Condo Association. She was also very involved in the collection of bottle caps to be reused and recycled into Buddy Benches. These benches can be found throughout Northwest Indiana. She often made charitable donations to Haven House, a shelter for battered women. She loved to travel, attend concerts and play the lottery. She had a lifelong friendship with the Great 8 group and the Sexy 7 group! She will be GREATLY MISSED by all! In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. John or Cedar Lake Lions Club in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net