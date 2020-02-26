ARIZONA/FORMERLY OF SCHERERVILLE, IN - Renee Vukelich, age 26, late of Arizona and Schererville, IN, passed away February 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of Susan (nee Schmitz) and the late Nik Vukelich. Loving sister of Kaitlyn (Dan) Spretnjak. Cherished aunt of Kylee and Cole. Renee is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was a 2012 graduate of Lake Central High School and attended Indiana State University.