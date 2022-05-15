Renita Kay Huppenthal (nee Roberts) passed away May 8, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father, Hoover Roberts; her mother, Anita Roberts; her brother, Richard Roberts and nephew, Garrett Ramos.Survived by her best friend, Therese Monik and her loving sisters: Janice (Jack) Lord and Liz (Sue) Roberts. Also, niece, Karen (Randy) Rambo; nieces: Robyn (Zach) Craft, Jamie (Joe) Dawes, and Brittney Ramos and nephew, Dylan (Abby) Berger; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews and the entire extended Monik Family.Renita was retired from Premier Dental as Office Manager in Merrillville, Indiana. She was an amazing woman who had great love for her family. She made every celebration the most special for everyone leaving lasting memories for us all. She made everyone around her feel like the most important person in her life. The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy. She loved spending time with her family or a quiet evening with friends.In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation. The family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date.