CROWN POINT, IN - Resurreccion 'Rexy' Villaflor (nee Dalay), age 71, of Crown Point, passed peacefully at home on Nov 18, 2018. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Virgil. Loving mother to daughters Cherilynne (Antonio) Pugliese of Redondo Beach, CA and Jhenn (Curtis) Sanchez of Greenwood, IN. Loving Lola to Isabella, Marcella, and Annalia. Loving daughter to the late Victor and Maria. Dear sister to Zenida Yap, Mirasol (Robert) Villaflor, Fe (Dennis) Rosales, and Victor, Jr. (Violeta) Dalay. Dear aunt and Ninang to many. Over 30 years of service as a Registered Nurse at St. Anthony Hospital, with many years as Head Nurse of Med/Surg unit.
Friends and family to gather to celebrate her life with visitation from 3:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018 with a 40th Day Novena Prayer at 7:00 p.m. SALERNO'S ROSEDALE CHAPEL, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, IL. Family and friends are to gather for Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Friday December 28, 2018 at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 427 W. Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale, IL. Burial of cremains of Rexy and Virgil to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery 1 S 510 Winfield Road, Wheaton, IL.