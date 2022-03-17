 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rev. Angie Leon Smith Jr.

Rev. Angie Leon Smith, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Rev. Angie Leon Smith Jr., age 58, of East Chicago, IN departed this life to take his eternal rest with Christ Jesus. He will be missed and lovingly remembered by his wife DeAndra Smith; two daughters: Angie and LeAndranae Smith; stepdaughter, Kishna Glass; (step-grands: KeShawn and Kimoni), four sisters: Michelle Echoles, Regina "Coconut" Echoles, Janice Pratt, and Tammy Wilson; three brothers: Kirby Smith, Aaron Burts, and Tracy Smith. He also leaves very close cousins: Carl and Dennis Weathersby; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation Thursday March 17,2022, 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at POWELL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Funeral Friday March 18,2022, 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Tabernacle Baptist Church 109 E. 75th Street Chicago,IL. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery Chicago,IL

