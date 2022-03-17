EAST CHICAGO, IN - On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Rev. Angie Leon Smith Jr., age 58, of East Chicago, IN departed this life to take his eternal rest with Christ Jesus. He will be missed and lovingly remembered by his wife DeAndra Smith; two daughters: Angie and LeAndranae Smith; stepdaughter, Kishna Glass; (step-grands: KeShawn and Kimoni), four sisters: Michelle Echoles, Regina "Coconut" Echoles, Janice Pratt, and Tammy Wilson; three brothers: Kirby Smith, Aaron Burts, and Tracy Smith. He also leaves very close cousins: Carl and Dennis Weathersby; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.