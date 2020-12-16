PIERCETON, IN — The Rev. Charles "Chuck" A. Herman, presently assigned as pastor of St. Xavier Catholic Church in Pierceton, IN, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Father Chuck, one of six children, was born to the late George and Alvina (Doescher) Herman on March 5, 1947, in Gary, IN. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Keilman. Father Chuck is survived by his siblings: Paul (Roberta) Herman, Thomas (Amy) Herman, Joseph (Pam) Herman and Mary Herman; and many nieces and nephews.

Father Chuck earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana State University. He began his career as a German teacher in Elkhart for over 20 years. His passion for the German culture led him on many trips there as well as communicating with his dogs in German. Father Chuck was ordained as a priest in 1997 for the Diocese of Fort Wayne, IN. His first religious assignment began in Fort Wayne as the associate pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish and chaplain teacher for Bishop Luers High School. In 1999 he was reassigned as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Auburn, IN, in 2006, the associate pastor of Holy Family Parish and pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in South Bend, IN, then in 2014 pastor of St. Francis Xavier, Pierceton, IN.