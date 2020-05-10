Rev. Gloria Taylor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUNSTER, IN - Rev. Gloria A. Taylor, age 90, of Munster, passed away on May 5, 2020. She is survived by her sons: Greg (Sharon) Taylor of Storrs, CT and Scott Taylor of Chicago; daughter: Penny (Michael) Della Rocco of Munster; grandchildren: Holly, Eric, Amy, Taylor (Nathan), Michael, and Elizabeth; great grand-children: Bethany, Nate, Austin, Cameron, Myles, and Margaret; great great-grandchildren: Elijah, Alexander, and Silas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband: Fred; sons: Brett and Lance; granddaughter: Melissa Gay; grandsons: Joel and Paul; and brothers: Norman and Eugene.

Gloria was the first woman ordained in the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana. She served as deacon at Trinity Church in Michigan City and at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Munster. She was also former chair of the Episcopal Aids Ministry of northern IN and she was included in the 2006-2007 Who's Who in American Women.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Munster. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her loving memory. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please visit www.burnskish.com.