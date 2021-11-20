Sept. 13, 1927 - Nov. 17, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Rev. J. Ralph Ansell Patston , 94 of Valparaiso, passed away November 17, 2021. He was born September 13, 1927 in Vancouver, Canada to the late Percival and Lydia (Ansell) Patston. He served in the United States Army Air Corps, and devoted his life to serving the Lord as a Priest of the Episcopal Church.

On August 30, 1952 at the Church of the Epiphany in Chicago, he became the beloved husband of Nancy Kathleen Higgins, who preceded him in death in 2012. He is survived by their children: Kathleen R. (Alan) Cunningham of Schoolcraft, MI, John R. A. (Linda) Patston of Valparaiso, IN, Margaret L. Patston of Ann Arbor, MI, Mary Frances (Ben Massarella) Patston of Valparasio, IN, and Julie E. (Osmo) Paavola of Valparaiso, IN; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 2:00–4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The full obituary may be read at http:/www.angelcrestinc.com/obituary_home.html