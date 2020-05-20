Rev. John Barasinski

Father John B. Barasinski was ordained on July 11, 1981 by Bishop Grutka at Holy Name Cathedral in Gary, Indiana. The only son of Bruno and Helen (Dziewa) Barasinski, he was born in Grenoble, France on June 23, 1950. He attended the University of Paris (Sorbonne University) and the Catholic University of Paris, and graduated with degrees in Political Science, Philosophy, Psychology, and Education. Subsequently he obtained his Masters in Philosophy and a Sacred Theology Doctorate from Catholic University in Paris. He attended St. Mary of the Lake seminary in Mundelein, and obtained his ph.D. in Philosophy at DePaul University. Father John was Associate Pastor at St. Casimir in Hammond for twelve years and taught at Bishop Noll Institute. He was a teaching assistant at DePaul. He taught theology at Marquette High School in Michigan City and was in residence at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was adjunct faculty at I.U.S.B. for 11 years and taught ethics at Elmhurst College. He accepted the appointment to pastor of St. Ann's in July 1998. Under Father John's leadership many extensive repairs and improvements to both the church and rectory and expanded areas of our church.