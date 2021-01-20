Rev. John J. Wagenshutz

PELLSTON, MI — John J. Wagenschutz, 89, of Pellston, MI, went to Heaven on Friday, January 15, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruby Wagenschutz; children: Timothy (Paula) Wagenschutz, of Mazon, IL; Mark (Dawn) Wagenschutz, of Superior, WI; Stephen (Donita) Wagenschutz, of Longmount, CO; James (Julie) Wagenschutz, of Crestview, FL; and Eva (Chris) Carr, of West Burlington, IA; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his brother: Wilbur (Carol) Wagenschutz, of Marshall, MI; his sisters, Hilda Grossman, of Petoskey, MI, Barbara (Floyd) McKaye, of Alanson, MI, and Dorothy Honeysette, of Carp Lake, MI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John E. Wagenschutz; mother, Clara Wagenschutz; brothers, Harold, Richard and Max; sisters: Ruth, Ruby, Letty Johnson, Joan Steelman and Wilma Powers; and granddaughters, Zoe Carr and Breanna Wagenschutz.