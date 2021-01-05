HOBART, IN - Rev. John R. Barley, age 86, of Hobart passed from this life on December 31, 2020.

He served as Pastor and then Bishop for 60 years at First Church in Hobart. He was loved by all who knew him. He led with kindness, love, integrity and a jovial spirit.

He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was their hero.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Erma; his three children and their spouses: Gail (David) Zieba, Jonathan (Krista) Barley, and Julie (Mark) Andrews; his five grandchildren: Lauren (John) Caddell, Elliott Zieba, Ethan, Julia, and Austin Barley; and his two great granddaughters: Katherine and Emily Caddell; his two brothers: Steve (Gloria) Barley and David Barley; many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Rev. Barley will be held at First Church on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at First Church on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the church family and local community and at 1:00 p.m. for minister friends, relatives and out of town guests.

Flowers may be sent to First Church, 939 S. Wisconsin Street, Hobart, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. For full obituary, please visit BURNS FUNERAL HOME website. www.burnsfuneral.com.