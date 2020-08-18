× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rev. Nancy L. Thompson

EAST CHICAGO, IN — The Rev. Nancy L. Thompson, 90, of East Chicago, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital. She is survived by five children, Bruce Austin, Linda Hardaway, John (Karen) Davis, Fred Thompson II and Bradford Thompson; 12 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great grandchildren; stepson, Kenny Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Fred Thompson, and son, Gregory Thompson.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 4911 McCook Ave., East Chicago, the Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Thompson was retired from Hammond Drapery.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Thompson family during their time of loss.