EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rev. Nancy L. Thompson, age 90, of East Chicago passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital. She is survived by five children: Bruce Austin, Linda Hardaway, John (Karen) Davis, Fred Thompson, II and Bradford Thompson; 12 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; stepson, Kenny Davis and a host other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Fred Thompson and son, Gregory Thompson.