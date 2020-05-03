Rev. Raymond M. Bocken

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY, IN - As a fully devoted follower of Christ, Raymond M. Bocken at 93, discovered on April 30, 2020 what he had always longed for, the unobstructed face of his Savior. After serving as a U.S. Navy radioman in WWII, he married Sally Forster of Gary. Their first date was to church and that set the tone for their entire 72-year marriage. Sensing a call to pastoral ministry, Raymond attended Great Lakes Bible Institute in Zion, IL. and subsequently pastored Assembly of God congregations in Elwood, IN; Rockville, IN; Dayton, OH; Uhrichsville, OH; North Bloomfield, OH; He finished his 65 years as an ordained minister on staff of Life Point Church, Hessville, IN.

A man of prayer, there was always room for another name or crisis on his prayer list. His love of God's Word was transmitted in his teaching, even into the last year of his life. His jubilant worship encouraged others to exalt God's name and praise Jesus for the forgiveness of sins available to us. His conversational skills gifted him for visiting the sick, the aging, engaging the young or the lonely. His usual parting was, "God bless you. I'll be praying for you."

Lovely items came from his wood-crafting workshop, par golf trophies adorn his shelves and a variety of music flowed from his harmonica.