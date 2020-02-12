SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rev. Robert Jipping, age 82, of Schererville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann Jipping, nee Visser. Devoted father of Mary (Lewis Lasser) Jipping and Timothy Jipping. Dear brother of Jim (Linda) Jipping, late Hannah Jipping, late Emma (late Ed) Juchnie, late Lucille (late Gary) Ver Hoef, and the late Mike (late Kay) Jipping. Preceded in death by his parents Martin and Kathryn Jipping.