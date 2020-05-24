Rev. Thomas T. Tibbs

KOUTS, IN - Father Thomas Tibbs, beloved priest to his family of parishioners at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts since 1986, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born on August 11, 1946 in LaPorte to Delos and Phyllis (Kubica) Tibbs who preceded him in death. His studies for the priesthood were made at St. Meinrad College, St. Meinrad, Indiana, St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein, Illinois and the Theological College of Catholic University in Washington, D.C. Father Tibbs was ordained on September 21, 1974 at the Cathedral of the Holy Angels in Gary by Bishop Andrew G. Grutka. He served as Curate at Nativity of our Savior Parish in Portage, and later at Bishop Noll Institute. His successive pastoral assignments were as Assistant at St. Mary Parish in East Chicago, St. John Bosco in Hammond, Curate at Queen of All Saints in Michigan City, and Associate Pastor at Saint John the Evangelist Parish in St. John prior to his current assignment at St. Mary's Parish in Kouts.