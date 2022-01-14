Rev. Watkins started his Christian journey at an early age. Rev. Watkins reconnected in Christian fellowship in the 80's, becoming a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church of East Chicago where he served as Sunday School Teacher, Layman's/ Men's Ministry, the Men's, Mass and Senior Choirs, and a Deacon. Rev. Watkins was widowed in 2000 when Pat was called home to be with the Lord. Rev. Watkins later accepted his calling into the ministry and became an ordained Baptist minister and received an Associates degree in Biblical Studies from Chicago Bible Institute.

Rev. Watkins later married Eugenia Upshaw Fletcher, in April, 2009. He was again widowed in 2020 when Eugenia was called to be with the Lord. Rev. Watkin's love of and faith in God did not waiver! He poured himself into ministry and devoted even more time to his family.

Rev. Wardell Watkins is preceded in death by his father, Comer Watkins, Sr; mother, Mattie Moore; second wife, Patricia Watkins; his third wife, Eugenia Upshaw Fletcher Watkins; sons: Anthony Wardell Watkins, Don (Don Don) Palmer Waddy; sister, Geraldine Allen and niece, Sophronia WIlson.