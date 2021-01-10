FORT WAYNE, IN - Reverend Otis A. Jones Sr., 68, transitioned Sunday, January 3, 2021. Born in East Chicago, Indiana, attended school in Hammond, IN. Otis served our country as a proud U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War. Otis was a dedicated previous member of Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, IN, where he was licensed and ordained in the ministry by Pastor Cato Brooks, Jr. Otis attended Taylor University in Fort Wayne, IN where he earned his Bachelors degree in Pastoral Ministries. He earned his Masters in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University. Otis worked for Parkview Hospital Fort Wayne in their environment service department prior to his retirement. Otis possessed a strong and unwavering faith in the Lord and served as a chaplain for the Truck Stop Ministry. He loved his church home where he served as associate pastor of Calvary Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Harris as the senior pastor. Otis was a great plumber. Otis enjoyed working on cars, taking care of his lawn, and spending time with his family.
Otis was preceded in death by wonderful parents: Earl and Naomi Jones. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Dr. Verleaish Jones; special children: Tashauna, Tendeka, Tembekile, Kolekile, Akintunde (Brittany), Bakari, Otis Jr.; honorary son: Phillip; special grandchildren: Asante and Ayinde; caring siblings: Louella, Joyce, Earline, Josephine (Michael), Caroline, Booker Theon (Nellie), Willie (Mildred); and favorite nephew: Virgil. Otis is also survived by 24 grandchildren who affectionately called him, "Poppy" and one great grandchild, AJ.
Service is noon, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, 7810 Saint Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835, with calling from 10:00 a.m.
until the services. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery, 5300 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne, IN 46815. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Service arrangements compassionately handled by FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services.