FORT WAYNE, IN - Reverend Otis A. Jones Sr., 68, transitioned Sunday, January 3, 2021. Born in East Chicago, Indiana, attended school in Hammond, IN. Otis served our country as a proud U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War. Otis was a dedicated previous member of Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, IN, where he was licensed and ordained in the ministry by Pastor Cato Brooks, Jr. Otis attended Taylor University in Fort Wayne, IN where he earned his Bachelors degree in Pastoral Ministries. He earned his Masters in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University. Otis worked for Parkview Hospital Fort Wayne in their environment service department prior to his retirement. Otis possessed a strong and unwavering faith in the Lord and served as a chaplain for the Truck Stop Ministry. He loved his church home where he served as associate pastor of Calvary Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Harris as the senior pastor. Otis was a great plumber. Otis enjoyed working on cars, taking care of his lawn, and spending time with his family.