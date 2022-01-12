MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Reverend Vladimir Janeczek, age 88, of Michigan City, Indiana, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born May 29, 1933 in the district of Mielec, Poland. Fr. Janeczek was ordained a Priest on April 19, 1959. He arrived in the Diocese of Gary, and took up residence as an Assistant Pastor, first at St. Stanislaus in East Chicago, then at St. Stanislaus in Michigan City. In 1974, he became Pastor at St. John Canty in Rolling Prairie. Then in 1977, became Pastor of St. John Cantius in East Chicago, where he served for 15 years. His third Pastorate came at St. Casimir Parish in 1992, where he remained for 12 years, until his retirement in 2004. After his retirement, he continued to assist at St. Casimir Church with Masses and Funerals. Fr. Janeczek celebrated his 60th Jubilee of Ordination in 2019.