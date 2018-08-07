WESTVILLE, IN - Rex A. Smith, 59, of Westville passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at home with family. He was born January 9, 1959 in Gary, IN to William and Lela (Hanley) Smith and attended Portage High School. Rex followed his passion as a mechanic for over 30 years with Hydro Mechanics then K M Plant Services. In true fashion, he was always tinkering to solve or improve any device within his realm. Family trips to Leesburg, Florida were always eagerly anticipated along with any chance to fish for whatever might be biting.
On July 5, 1986 he married Kimberly A. Earley who survives along with their daughter, Desirae Smith, his two sisters, Sharon (Charlie) Miller and Angie Hastings both of Valparaiso, one nephew and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Following cremation a memorial gathering will be held Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with memorial service beginning at 7:00 pm.