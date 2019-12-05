{{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL, IN - Rex Ott 88, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He is survived by his children, Linda (Steve) Grentzer, Lori (Dan) Butor, Lisa (Roy) Phillips and Tim (Will); 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris; great granddaughter Annabella and brothers Max, Virgil and George. The family wishes to thank Lowell Healthcare staff for all they have done for them this year.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM, in Prater Cemetery, Rensselaer, IN. SHETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Tags