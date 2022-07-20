HAMMOND - Rexford "Rex" Thompson, age 85, of Highland, formerly Hammond, IN, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Magda) for 63 years; loving father of Rex (Laura), Debbie (Dave) Hamm, Bob (Beth), Kathy (Mike) Prendergast and Tom (Kim Otero); cherished grandfather of Chris (Sam), Bill, Ryan (Robert), Kyle, Ben (Matt), Chloe, Morgan, Kirk, Matthew (MacKenzie), Nick and Olivia; loving great-grandfather of Mason and Barrett; dear brother to Pat (late, Jim) Jones, Phil (Penny), and Sandy (Lynn Anderson). Preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Edith Thompson.

Rex was born in Hammond and a graduate of Hammond High School. He was past president of the Gavit Booster Club and Hammond Lions Club. Rex retired from Nipsco after 37 years of service. He was a master gardener who took great pride in his roses and perennials and was passionate about doing crossword puzzles. Rex was a true character who found humor in everything and was always ready with a quick joke or funny phrase. Rex recently discovered zen meditation as a way to enrich his life.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 DIRECTLY AT Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7132 Arizona Ave, Hammond, IN 46323. Rex will lie-in-state from 9:30 A.M. until time of service. Burial will follow at St. John, St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com