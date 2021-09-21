Reynaldo Garza

IN LOVING MEMORY OF REYNALDO GARZA ON HIS 24TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

Rey, it has been 24 years without you. You have not been forgotten, nor will you ever be. As long as life and memory lasts, we will remember you.

We miss you more, our hearts are sore. As time goes by, we'll be missing you more. Your loving smile and gentle face, no will fill your vacant place.

We love and miss you. Your wife Marcie - Your Sons: Bobby (Liz), Ruben - Grandsons: Julian, Jeremy, Janero and Santino