Rhonda Irene Rosinski

Rhonda Irene Rosinski, 68, of Highland, IN passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Born in Hammond, IN to Edwin and Barbara Rosinski. Rhonda grew up in Hammond and was educated at Gavit High School and Indiana State University.

She was the Executive Director of the Munster Chamber of Commerce for many years. She achieved significant recognition for all she accomplished while in her seat, including her creation of the Blues, Jazz, and Arts Festival.

She is survived by her two daughters: Amy Alison (Dylan) Jensen and Erin (Nicole) Baker; her granddaughter, Milena; her brother Robert (Nanci) Rosinski; her two sisters: Carole (Chuck) Pieper and Cathie (Mark) Bartusch; her goddaughter, Madeline; and her loving nephews: Derek, Ben, Brian, and Greg.

Rhonda was a lover of life, full of kindness and grace, with a heart that was open to all who met her. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Rhonda's life with a donation to her favorite charities: www.freemomhugs.org and www.plannedparenthood.org.

