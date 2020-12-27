EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rhonda Janine Kyles "Bit" was born in East Chicago, IN on February 7, 1966 to Willie Norfleet and Joseph McIntyre. She departed this life on December 12, 2020 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie "Carnation" Norfleet, grandmother, Mary Perkins, aunt, Mary "Smallie" Wright and uncle Robert Perkins.

Rhonda served 8 years in the United States Navy mostly in Virginia. After being discharged, she dedicated her life to helping others. She often times would provide meals to those in the neighborhood, and was known to give someone in need her absolute last. Rhonda dedicated her life to the Lord at an early age and was an avid reader. Her motto was to "seek knowledge from the cradle to the grave".

Left to cherish her memory is her lifelong love, Anibal Gonzalez of East Chicago, IN; children: Ericka Washburn of Chesapeake, VA and Eric (Xingwei) McIntyre of Cherry Hill, NJ; special daughter, Marianna Ramos; grandchildren: Alisha, Alexis, Eric, Catalina, Alexandria, Alayna, and Lightning; sister, Keisha (Arthur) Hinton; niece Adrienne (Devin) Walker and nephew Arthur Hinton IV; loving aunts Gloria Hemphill, Terry Alexander and a host of loved ones.

Rhonda requested to be cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please, forward all donations and well wishes to bit.ly/12122020757