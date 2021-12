Nov. 4, 1954 - Aug. 2, 2021

Rhonda L. Haager (McCormick), fell ill quickly leaving us fast and stunned on August 2, 2021.

She is survived by niece, Rachel Bowker (McCormick) and children: Charmaine Hines (Haager), Ron Haager Jr. and grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband, Ronald Haager Sr; daughter, Rebecca Tumbleson (Haager); father, Frank McCormick; mother, Beauton Byers (Arnet) and brother, Donald McCormick.

Rhonda had faith, was bright, caring, private, a Purdue grad. Med. Tech. and worked in local hospitals. She enjoyed movies, Sudoku, knitted beautifully and lived dream living in Hawaii.

Private ceremony previously held. Donate to Lung Cancer Research.