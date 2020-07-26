Rhonda Lynette Fanning Schultz

IN LOVING MEMORY ON HER 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

10/6/1965 - 7/26/2016

A golden heart stopped beating, your tender hands at rest, God took you Home to prove to us, He only takes the best. Miss you and love you, Your Loving Family

