Ricardo E. Baeza

Ricardo graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 1975. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1975-1981 where he was a member of the military police. He served in the Orange County Sheriff's Office and then joined the California Highway Patrol in 1982, where he served the public for 30 years. He was a loving father, husband, son, uncle and friend, who always knew how to brighten even the darkest of days. His personality was larger than life and he lived to lift the spirits of others. Anyone who knew Ricardo knew he was full of charm, the life of the party and could hold a room captivated with laughter. Ricardo was an outgoing and caring man who always put the needs of others above anything else, whether it be helping a stranger deliver a baby on the side of the freeway, or how he saved an individual from jumping onto the freeway from an overpass. Due to his unselfish act of heroism, he received the prestigious Medal of Valor from the governor of California. Those who had the honor of knowing Ricardo, knew he had a big heart for helping those in need by organizing charity golf tournaments through the CHP San Juan Capistrano office or by collecting donations for the less fortunate. He had an infectious smile and laugh that would turn even the toughest of days into a lighter one. Ricardo was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his loving wife, daughter, mother, siblings — Hilda, Joe, Connie, Manuel, Holly and Antonio — and many loving nieces and nephews.