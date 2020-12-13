 Skip to main content
Ricardo Guerrero

Ricardo Guerrero

HOBART, IN - Ricardo Guerrero, age 82, of Hobart, passed away peacefully, in his son's home, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He lived a full and happy life. Ricardo enjoyed his life his way. He will be deeply missed.

Ricardo was preceded in death by his loving wife June Ann Guerrero (nee Rohrman). He is survived by his three children: Richard (Felicia), Dean (Denine), Lisa (Tony) Serna; three grandsons: Anthony, Steven and Daniel; two sisters: Angie and Pauline; brother Gus.

For the safety of family and friends, the family has decided to have a Memorial for Ricardo at a later date due to COVID-19. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

