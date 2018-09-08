SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rich Riddering, 75, of Schererville, IN (formerly South Holland, IL and Calumet City, IL) passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Rich is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Monterey Riddering, nee Putt; son Rick (Susan) Riddering; daughter Kim Riddering; two granddaughters, Allison (Aaron) Amptmeyer and Anne Riddering; one great-granddaughter, Holland Amptmeyer, and two step grandsons, Chad and Nicolas Henson. He was a loving husband, a wonderful dad and a doting grandpa who would do anything for his family.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN 46311. Memorial service is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at First Reformed Church, 15924 South Park Ave., South Holland, IL 60473 with Dr. Rev. Matt Waterstone officiating. To memorialize Rich, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Special Olympics of Illinois (Normal, IL) or First Reformed Church (Music Program) of South Holland. For Further information please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.