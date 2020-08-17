Richard A. Bobos

Richard Bobos was born on April 1, 1936 in Whiting, Indiana to John and Mary (Kaminsky) Bobos. He was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1954. Dick was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Connelly Council, 1700. He was a retiree of the Inland Steel Co., East Chicago with over 30 years of service and was co-owner of the Weatherguard Siding & Window Co., Whiting. Dick had a big heart and a boisterous personality. He enjoyed life and a good laugh. He was kind, generous, and loving to all people that came into his life. He embraced everyone and loved unconditionally. He loved to fish travel and was an excellent cook. He especially enjoyed time with and to spoil his grandchildren. He loved his "babies" and was a "baby whisperer", being able to quiet down a fidgeting infant with ease, safe and secure in grandpa's arms. Devoted to his family, Richard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. We love you daddy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.