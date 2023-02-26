Richard A. Buchanan, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 79 on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Dick was born on March 21, 1943, to parents Margaret and Edward Buchanan. He graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1961 and served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years with an honorable discharge. As a Police Officer and Elected Official in Indiana for 34 years, he worked to serve and protect the community he loved. Moving on from law enforcement, he held a position as the Human Resource Manager at Task Force Tips for 12 years.

Dick leaves behind his wife, Judy Buchanan, a brother, Jim Buchanan, five children, and many grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 29th, 2023, from 1:00-4:00 PM at MACC Foundation Heroes Hangout at 4203 Montdale Park Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46383 This is intended to be a casual gathering of those who knew him to share stories or pictures and to keep his memory alive with us. There will be snacks and beverages available.