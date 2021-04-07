HEGEWISCH — Richard A. "Butch" Olejniczak, 78, late of Hegewisch, passed away April 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Georgia Olejniczak. Loving companion of Kathleen Willmes. Dearest father of Richard (Melinda Kent) Olejniczak and Jennifer (Mike) DeMercede. Cherished grandfather of Leo Olejniczak. Dear stepgrandfather of Michael, Breanna, Colin and Brooklyn DeMercede. Brother of Robert Olejniczak and Carol (late Mike) Bramson and brother-in-law of the late Fred (Carolyn) Hill and late James (Betty) Hill. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Butch was a retired employee of the City of Chicago Fire Department.