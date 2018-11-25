STATESBORO, GA - Richard A. Ciesco, age 84, of Statesboro, GA, formerly of Griffith, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018. He is survived by three sons: Jeff (Karen) Ciesco, of Morgantown, GA, Tim (Janice) Ciesco,of Craig, CO, and Gene Ciesco, of Griffith, IN; one daughter, Beth Ciesco, of Statesboro, GA; eight grandchildren: Brad Ciesco, of Cedar Lake, IN, Garry (Jessica Campbell) Ciesco, of Indianapolis, IN, Dr. Marc (Monica) Ciesco DO, of Greenville, SC, Paige McClure, of Statesboro, GA, Emily McClure, of Brooklyn, NY, Kelly Ciesco, of Parker, CO, Kyle McClure, of Charlotte , NC, and Breanna Ciesco, of Craig, CO; one brother, Bob (Mary Lou) Ciesco, of The Villages, FL; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his wife Rita (nee Gonsiorowski) in December 1990; parents, John and Helen Ciesco; and mother in law, Ann Gonsiorowski (nee Bielaski).
A funeral Mass was held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Statesboro, GA, on November 20, 2018, with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary Church, Griffith, IN.
Mr. Ciesco was a retired metallurgist from Marblehead Lime Co., Chicago, with over 20 years of service. He was a holder of 2 US patents for metallurgic engineering. Richard was a graduate of George Rogers Clark H.S. Class of 1952, and also of Northwestern University. He was the founder, director, and coach of the former Griffith Hockey Club in 1973. Richard was an avid reader, outdoorsman, and traveler. 'Sail on Champ!' Local arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.