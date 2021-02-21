Aug. 16, 1941 - Feb. 11, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN - Richard A. Gizynski, Sr., age 79, of Griffith passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Rich is survived by a loving girlfriend; four children; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews and friends.
Rich may have left this earth way too soon, he has not left our hearts, he will remain in our hearts forever. We ask that you have a cup of coffee for him with lots and lots of sugar!
To view the full obituary: www.fagenmiller.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.