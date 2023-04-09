AIKEN, SC - Richard A. Neely, 83, passed away March 31, 2023 and will be missed by all who knew him. Richard married his "rival high school" sweetheart Carolyn S. Neely (Presslor) and they had 62 wonderful years together and three beautiful children: Daniel (deceased), Cathleen S. Pennell and Elizabeth L. Lake (Alan), and five grandchildren: Connor and Alexandra Lake and Austin, Trevor, and Sydney Pennell. He also had one great-grandchild, Finnegan James, a brother, Roger Neely (Mary Jo), and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Richard worked for US Steel, Ransom and Randolph, and Litton Dental, where he was VP of Marketing and Sales. He also owned his own business, Mastercraft Marineland in Toledo, OH before moving to Aiken, SC in 1998 where he enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and having dinner with family and friends. A private service for family will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Aiken Heart Board, PO Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804. The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803-649-6234), has charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com